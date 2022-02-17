Banning Police Officer arrested on accusations of distributing harmful material to a minor

A Banning Police Officer was arrested on accusations of sending harmful material to a minor and using an underage person for obscene material.

Officer Christopher Sayeski, 38, was taken into custody by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on February 3. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and was released on $10,000 bail the same day.

Sayeski is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 at the Riverside County Superior Court.

Officials with the Banning Police Department confirmed they are fully cooperating with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office in their investigation.

"The Banning Police Department remains committed to the uncompromised integrity of its officers and it will take all appropriate actions to ensure the public's trust in its law enforcement agency," reads a news release by Banning Police officials.

The Banning Police Department confirmed Sayeski resigned from the department on Feb. 11.

