New details released in arrest of police officer accused of sending sexually explicit images to a minor

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released additional details in the arrest of a now-former Banning police officer accused of distributing harmful matter to a minor.

Banning Police Officer Christopher Sayeski, 38, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Sheriff's Dept. He potentially faces charges of sending harmful material to a minor and using an underage person for obscene material.

The Sheriff's Dept confirmed on Friday that the investigation in Sayeski goes back to Nov. 2021.

"The investigation found evidence that Officer Sayeski distributed harmful matter to a minor which included explicit photos of a sexual nature," writes Sergeant Joshua Parker of the Sheriff's Dept.

Sayeski was released on $10,000 bail the same day as his arrest. The Banning Police Department confirmed Sayeski resigned from the department on Feb. 11.

Banning Police officials said they are fully cooperating with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office in their investigation.

"The Banning Police Department remains committed to the uncompromised integrity of its officers and it will take all appropriate actions to ensure the public's trust in its law enforcement agency," reads a news release by Banning Police officials.

Sayeski is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 at the Riverside County Superior Court.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The Sheriff's Dept asks that anyone with information on this case to call Valley Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips at 760-341-STOP, or contact Investigator J. Reinbolz at 760-836-1634.

