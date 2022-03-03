Cathedral City man behind bars on suspicion of elder abuse, assault

A man was arrested today on suspicion of physically abusing two people in Cathedral City described only as "elderly.''

The suspect, a 42-year-old from Cathedral City, was arrested around 1:45 a.m. when Cathedral City police responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 67500 block of Quijo Road.

According to Sgt. Heather Olsen, officers removed two "elderly" victims from inside the residence. One of them was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to cooperate, Olsen said. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and after several hours, the suspect surrendered.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and making threats to terrorize. The suspect remains jailed on $1 million bail.