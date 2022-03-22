La Quinta woman accused of killing relative pleads not guilty

A La Quinta woman suspected of killing an 85-year-old relative pleaded not guilty today to murder and cruelty charges.

Sally Martha Webster, 59, was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Rosemary Webster, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sally Webster

Deputies received a report of Rosemary Webster's death at 4:04 a.m. Thursday in the 51200 block of Avenida Ramirez, Baeza said. The exact cause of death was not released and her relationship with the suspect was not disclosed.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Sally Webster with one felony count each of murder and cruelty to an elder. She also faces a special circumstance allegation of inflicting torture, potentially opening her up to the death penalty if prosecutors opt to pursue it.

Sally Webster appears in court (03/22/22)

Sally Webster appeared at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on April 4.

She remains held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

