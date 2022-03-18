Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta

A woman was arrested on homicide charges following the death of an 85-year-old in the La Quinta cove area on Thursday.

The investigation started Thursday at approximately 4:04 p.m. on the 51200 block of Avenida Ramirez.

Deputies were initially called to respond to the unattended death of Rosemary Webster, 85, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said deputies noticed unexplained injuries to the victim which were inconsistent with statements made. There were no further details on what the injuries were, however, a crime scene was then set up. The Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation.

The Sheriff's Dept. revealed that after taking a look at the evidence and concluding interviews, deputies arrested a 59-year-old woman from La Quinta on the accusation of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Jones of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Iniguez of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.

You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

