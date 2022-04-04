Prosecution testimony to conclude in trial of man accused of killing cousin

Prosecution testimony is expected to conclude before the end of the week in the trial of an Indio man accused of gunning down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had been disrespectful.

Raymond Hernandez, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, in the 2014 attack on 36-year-old Manuel "Lito" Hernandez of Indio.

The prosecution called its first witnesses more than a week ago and may close its case by Friday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Hernandez is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

According to a trial brief filed by Deputy District Attorney Shea Strand, the defendant became incensed with his cousin on the night of April 10, 2014, after the older man told him to leave an outdoor party, where Raymond Hernandez had engaged in fisticuffs with a man over a minor dispute.

The party was being held in the courtyard of Manuel Hernandez's mother's apartment building in the 83-300 block of Avenue 44, court papers stated. Raymond Hernandez and his 16-year-old brother were invited there after leaving a separate get-together on King Street.

During the second party, the defendant tried to garner alcoholic beverages for himself and his younger brother, but wasn't accommodated and grew angry. He challenged a man to a fight, and the individual obliged but proceeded to quickly gain the upper hand in the match, prompting Manuel Hernandez to intervene and order his cousins to leave, according to the brief.

The defendant was furious and told his younger brother, "You can't trust anyone, especially family," the brief alleged, adding that Raymond Hernandez immediately plotted to exact revenge on his cousin.

The defendant went to his pickup truck and obtained a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle, then waited until he spotted Manuel Hernandez going to his vehicle shortly after midnight on April 11, according to the prosecution.

While his younger brother watched nearby, Raymond Hernandez crept up behind the victim until reaching a distance of within four feet, and then leveled the rifle at the man's head, the brief alleged.

Unaware that two party-goers were walking to their pickup in the parking lot and looking in his direction, Raymond Hernandez allegedly fired a single shot into his cousin's right temple, causing his baseball cap to fly off and him to collapse onto his back, dead, according to court papers.

The two witnesses jumped into their pickup and sped away, but Raymond Hernandez and his younger brother pursued them in the defendant's vehicle, according to Strand.

She alleged that the defendant fired multiple rounds from the .22 while chasing the witnesses on streets through Indio, but the two men were able to escape uninjured.

They later reported their encounter to police. Manuel Hernandez's mother discovered his lifeless body when she returned home that night.

Over the ensuing four days, detectives pieced together the chain of events, culminating in the arrests of Raymond and his brother. The latter's case was disposed in juvenile court, and no records were available regarding his sentence.

Raymond Hernandez has no documented prior felony convictions. If he's convicted in the death of his cousin, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole.