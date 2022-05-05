Man accused of threatening employee & officer pleads not guilty

A 48-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a Palm Springs business, then threatened an employee who confronted him and later a police officer, pleaded not guilty today to three felonies.

Michael Potter of Palm Springs allegedly took some merchandise without paying from the business in the 500 block of North Palm Canyon Drive around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said an employee asked Potter to return the merchandise, but Potter allegedly threatened the employee with a large wooden stick. The worker went back into the business and contacted police.

Officers responded and found Potter with the help of city surveillance footage, police said. When officers came in contact with Potter, he allegedly threatened an officer with the wooden stick. Police said officers chased Potter on foot until he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Potter was charged with one felony count each of robbery, criminal threats to cause great bodily injury and resisting or deterring an officer.

He is scheduled to return to court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio May 16 for a felony settlement conference.