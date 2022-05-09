Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 5:49 PM

Man sentenced for La Quinta robbery, stolen vehicle pursuit

Raul Tamayo Jr.
RSO
Raul Tamayo Jr.

A Riverside man was sentenced today to six years and eight months in prison for robbing a La Quinta business and leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Raul Tamayo Jr., 38, was convicted of four felony counts -- robbery, evading arrest, vehicle theft and receiving a stolen vehicle with a prior vehicle theft.

According to Deputy Armando Munoz, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta on March 16, 2017.

The theft investigation yielded a suspect vehicle description and license plate number, which matched that of a car reported stolen from Palm Springs earlier in the day, Munoz said.

About 10 minutes after sheriff's deputies responded to the La Quinta business, the car was spotted by a sheriff's deputy near Highway 111 and Portola Avenue in Palm Desert, leading to a pursuit on westbound Interstate 10, as well as streets in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage, Munoz said.  

He led sheriff deputies on a pursuit, but Tamayo surrendered without incident near the Palm Drive exit in Cathedral City.  

No deputies or civilians were injured during the pursuit, Munoz said.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Crime

City News Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content