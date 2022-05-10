Juvenile shot at a La Quinta apartment complex

A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Tuesday evening in La Quinta.

The shooting was reported at the Coral Mountain Apartments at Vista Coralina Lane which is located near Highway 111 and Dune Palms Road.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition and have been taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

