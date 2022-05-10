Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 6:55 PM

Juvenile shot at a La Quinta apartment complex

KESQ

A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Tuesday evening in La Quinta.

The shooting was reported at the Coral Mountain Apartments at Vista Coralina Lane which is located near Highway 111 and Dune Palms Road.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition and have been taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content