Desert Hot Springs man sentenced to 17 Years in Cathedral City shooting

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for attempted murder stemming from a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Cathedral City.

Jose Angel Flores of Desert Hot Springs, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in the 2014 drive-by, was convicted on April 28 of four counts of attempted murder and was sentenced Monday at the Larson Justice Center.

His accomplice in the crime, Kevin James Quincy, 35, of Cathedral City, pleaded guilty on April 28 to four counts of attempted murder, along with two counts of shooting at a vehicle/dwelling. He was sentenced to 19 years in state prison the same day.

Kevin James Quincy

The victim, whose name was withheld, was shot in a leg on May 1, 2014, in the 33500 block of Wishing Well Trail. Police said the shots were fired from a car toward occupants of another car parked in a driveway.

Shooting scene on May 1, 2014

Police said the injured woman did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting.

The suspects were arrested four days later when police responded to a report of a man brandishing a handgun at a T-Mobile store at Landau Boulevard and Vista Chino.

Flores was detained in the store, but Quincy ran from the scene into a nearby residential area, and dropped a handgun during the chase, police said.

Officers found him hiding in a backyard.