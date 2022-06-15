20-year-old pleads not guilty to accusation he shot at man in Coachella

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard pleaded not guilty today to two felony charges.

Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was charged with attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He pleaded not guilty to both Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 50-900 block of Chiapas Drive in Coachella to reports of the shooting, which targeted a man standing in his front yard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The man was not injured.

Investigators identified Reyes as a suspect in the shooting and served a warrant at his home, where he was arrested without incident. According to the sheriff's department, authorities searched his home and found a short-barreled, sawed-off shotgun.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio and was being held in lieu of $1 million.

Reyes is slated to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on June 29 for a bail review hearing.