Indio teen pleads guilty to carrying loaded firearm

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty today to a felony after being arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm and shooting it in a negligent manner.

Eddie Amezquita was charged with felony counts for discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, possessing an undetectable firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm. He pleaded guilty to the last count and the other two charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Amezquita was sentenced to nearly two years of formal probation starting Thursday.

He was arrested along with an 18-year-old documented gang member on June 9 following an investigation stemming from an armed robbery in the 40000 block of Washington Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The second suspect was free on $30,000 bail June 11.

The Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task Force was involved in arresting the 18-year-old suspect as part of a robbery investigation that included criminal threats and conspiracy. When they searched his residence, in the 80000 block of Moonshine Drive in Indio, they allegedly seized a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .22-caliber revolver.

The investigation led to the 83000 block of Lupine Avenue in Indio, where law enforcement officials found a vehicle with multiple occupants and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun without serial numbers -- a so-called "ghost gun."

Prior to their arrival, Amezquita allegedly fired a shot in front of a home at the location, authorities said.