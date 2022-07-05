Liquid meth found hidden in gas tank of truck at Highway 86 checkpoint

A 55-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found liquid meth hidden in the gas tank of his truck.

The arrest happened after the man pulled up to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint Friday morning. The agency said that at around 5:20 a.m., the man pulled up to the checkpoint in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection. During the inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 Detection Team alerted agents to the vehicle. Agents inspected both the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

"During an inspection of the gas tank, agents noticed that the gas cap was very clean and some of the bolts looked tampered with," reads a news release by the agency. "Agents continued to search the gas tank using a portable video scope, when agents took the scope out, they noticed the liquid on the scope began to crystalize and turn white."

The white crystal-like substance retrieved from the scope was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

The man, a legal permanent resident, was in possession of an unknown amount of methamphetamine due to its liquid form of the narcotics. The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.