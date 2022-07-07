Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 2:49 PM

Man charged for suspected DUI crash that left one dead

Austin George Jackson
PSPD
Austin George Jackson

A 34-year-old man was charged today with murder for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another.

Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was also charged with driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. The charges include enhancements such as engaging in violent conduct and having a concurrent sentence on other crimes.

Jackson has a previous out-of-state arrest related to DUI, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He is slated to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 111 north of Gateway Drive in Palm Springs, according to authorities.   

Police said Jackson rear-ended another vehicle at high speed. The crash killed a passenger in the other vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Gabriel Casiano Martinez of Gardena. The 55-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Jackson was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital following the crash, according to authorities, and was then booked into jail at the John J. Benoit Center, where he remains held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Crime

City News Service

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content