Suspected DUI driver in deadly Palm Springs crash released from the hospital, booked into jail

A 34-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Palm Springs over the weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Authorities said the man, a Whitewater resident, was treated for minor injuries following the crash. He was released from jail Sunday and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Sunday at around noon. He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police said the man had an out-of-state arrest related to DUI and is expected to be charged with murder.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 111 north of Gateway Drive in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said the suspect rear-ended another vehicle at high speed. The crash killed a passenger in

the other vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Gabriel Casiano of Gardena. The 55- year-old female driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing bodily injury while driving drunk.

According to jail records, he is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.