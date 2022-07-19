Skip to Content
Suspect tased during fight at Palm Desert mall parking lot

KESQ

Authorities are looking for a suspects after a fight led to a man getting tased at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall.

The incident was reported to authorities at 6:42 p.m. at the Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111.

The call originally came in as a shots fired call but deputies confirmed there were no shots fired, Sgt. Edward Soto, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3.

Soto said the incident was a dispute in the parking lot that turned physical. During the fight, two suspects tased a man.

Deputies quickly arrived to the scene but the suspects fled the area on foot. Deputies searched for the suspects in the mall but were unable to locate them. There was no description of the two suspects available at this time.

The injuries to the victim are unknown.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867/

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

