Suspect struck by less lethal munitions after stolen vehicle pursuit

A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle was struck by less lethal munitions following a pursuit near the Desert Hot Springs area Friday afternoon.

The incident was first reported to authorities at 12:24 p.m.

Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a private company reported they were tracking one of their stolen vehicles in the area of the Palm Drive and 20th Avenue.

A Sheriff's Dept. aviation unit began following the vehicle while ground units arrived. A vehicle pursuit ensued which ended in the area of Mountain View Road and Club House Road. Two people were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, Soto added.

Soto said one of the suspects was reported to have been struck with less lethal munitions. That person was uninjured.

