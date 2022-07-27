Deputies arrested man driving stolen vehicle after foot pursuit in Indio

A man seen driving a suspected stolen vehicle was arrested after a foot pursuit in an Indio neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started at 12:12 p.m. when members of the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail requested assistance with a vehicle enforcement stop of a stolen vehicle in the area of King Street and Arabia, according to Sergeant Brandi Swan of Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Swann said authorities followed the vehicle, but the driver eventually stopped the car and fled on foot. Deputies helped locate the suspect in a backyard of a home on Deglet Noor.

The suspect will be booked into jail. There was no further information available on them at this time.