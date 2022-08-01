Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged

A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony.

As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives investigated the burglaries, allegedly committed by the same person over the past few weeks, and subsequently identified Kenneth Gene Cook of Thousand Palms as a suspect.

Detectives found Cook in Thousand Palms and took him into custody on Thursday, according to police. Cook was charged with 14 felony counts, seven for burglary and seven for vandalism.

He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center, and Judge Burke E. Strunsky set his bail at $150,000 Monday morning, according to court records.