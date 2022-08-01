Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs police officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in Los Angeles.

According to DHSPD, day shift patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven around the city. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Chase Bank / Carl's Jr over on Hacienda Avenue and Palm Drive.

Officers made contact with the driver, who was then placed under arrest without incident.

Details on the driver were not released at this time.