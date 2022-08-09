Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers

A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night.

The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that the 33-year-old Thermal woman was upset with the victim, a relative, and began banging on the front door of the residence.

The suspect then allegedly set a fire in the detached garage to the south of the home before leaving the property, authorities added.

The fire did not spread to the residence, and none of the occupants inside the home were harmed.

The Thermal woman was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail where she is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. She faces arson charges but has not officially been charged by the District Attorney's office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com