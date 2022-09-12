Teens plead not guilty to alleged Coachella robberies, stolen vehicle

Two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service.

Orosco and Heredia were each charged with three felony counts of robbery and sentence-enhancing allegations of being armed and causing bodily harm, according to court records.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Monday afternoon.

About 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Soto said deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded to a location near Avenue 52 and Calle Camacho in Coachella on a report of an armed robbery in which the driver of a burgundy-colored sedan allegedly stole property from a victim after driving up to him and pointing a firearm.

Approximately one hour later, a second robbery was reported near Frederick Street and 50th Avenue, Soto said.

Shortly after 7:50 a.m., officers from the Indio Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision near Avenue 48 and Arabia Street, Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told CNS.

It's alleged that the vehicle hit a red Honda Civic and the three occupants ran away from the scene, prompting a search by officers, Guitron said. The driver from the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was allegedly stolen from outside of the Coachella Valley and connected to the active robbery investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Guitron said.

As a precautionary measure, Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Junior Academy, located about a mile away from the crashed vehicle, was placed on a lockout, he said.

The suspects were arrested within 45 minutes and the lockout concluded.

Soto said the victims' property was found in the suspects' possession.

Orosco and Heredia were being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $60,000 bail.