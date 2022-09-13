SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms

A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that authorities said started when the man armed himself with a rifle during a traffic stop at a Burger King drive-thru and later pointed the gun at a deputy.

The incident happened on Monday, just after 6:45 p.m. in Twentynine Palms.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect pulled into the drive-thru of the Burger King on Encelia Avenue and Twentynine Palms.

Officials said when the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect, a 41-year-old from Twentynine Palms, got out of the vehicle and armed himself with a rifle, then fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed the rifle at the deputy, leading to an officer-involved shooting, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire. After the OIS, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was booked in at the Morongo Basin Jail and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center. He remains in custody, where he faces charges of assault on a peace officer with an assault weapon and numerous outstanding warrants. He's being held on $450,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.