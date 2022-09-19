Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 4:07 PM
Published 3:57 PM

Deputies surround home in a Coachella neighborhood

KESQ

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad,

News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a man out of the house in handcuffs and placed him in a Sheriff's vehicle.

We are working to confirm additional information on this incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

