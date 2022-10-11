Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman and her unborn child

A convicted felon accused of killing and hiding the remains of a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman and her unborn child was charged today with two counts of first-degree murder.

Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.

McIntire is also facing two special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives in the same crime.

He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Oct. 18 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

The judge ordered that McIntire be held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. He was previously held there in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Ed Baeza, Gonzalez went missing in the first week of December 2020 from her residence in the 3000 block of Crooked Branch Way. Court records stated that she was pregnant, though it was unknown whether the child was a boy or girl.

Her loved ones filed a missing person report, and the probe initially uncovered few details. However, Baeza said that as investigators dug deeper, they "suspected foul play," and McIntire became the prime suspect.

The exact relationship between Gonzalez and the defendant was not disclosed, nor were any further details regarding the investigation.

Baeza said that even though detectives couldn't ascertain the whereabouts of the victim's remains, they accrued sufficient evidence to obtain a warrant for McIntire's arrest, culminating in a criminal complaint being filed against him.

The search for Gonzalez's body is ongoing.

According to court records, the defendant has prior convictions for domestic violence and illegal possession of a loaded firearm in public.