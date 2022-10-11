Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails.

Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call DHSPD at (760) 329-2904. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

