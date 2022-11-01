Charges dismissed, re-filed against man who allegedly assaulted officer

Charges were dismissed but quickly re-filed today against a man accused of trying to speed away from Cathedral City police during a traffic stop and dragging an officer a short distance in 2018.

"The trial did not begin because it was set on its last day for trial and there were no courtrooms available. It is an example of the mass dismissals occurring," Amy McKenzie from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office told City News Service. "Our office immediately re-filed the case."

Steven Flores, 36, of Cathedral City, faces the same five felony counts, one each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting or deterring an officer, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

On July 21, 2018, Flores was pulled over near Date Palm Drive and McCallum Way when an officer recognized his car from a suspect vehicle description, police said. He was wanted for allegedly shooting at a man during an attempted robbery outside a Palm Springs apartment about two weeks prior.

Flores allegedly sped off as an unidentified officer was still partially in his vehicle, causing minor injuries, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

He was arrested the following week in the 3000 block of Robert Road in Thousand Palms by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Task Force, which turned him over to the Cathedral City Police Department, according to sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Flores is being held on $1.15 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.