Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 6:53 PM
Published 2:43 PM

Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs

Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning.

The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue. 

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production of illicit drugs, the Riverside County Hazardous Materials Team was called to assist with the safe processing of the scene.

There were no further details on what those hazardous materials were.

Crews have been at the scene for several hours. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content