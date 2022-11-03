Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs

Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning.

The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production of illicit drugs, the Riverside County Hazardous Materials Team was called to assist with the safe processing of the scene.

There were no further details on what those hazardous materials were.

Crews have been at the scene for several hours.

