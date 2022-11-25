Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs

The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street.

Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds.

Cactus Drive is closed between 6th St and 8th St has been shut down.

