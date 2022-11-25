Skip to Content
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs

The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street.

Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds.

Cactus Drive is closed between 6th St and 8th St has been shut down.

We're working to learn more details on the investigation. We'll have the latest update live at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3 and 6 p.m. on CBS Local 2.

