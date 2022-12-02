Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle

The Indio Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning.

The vehicle was found at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road.

Power Line Road is an unpaved service with power lines in the open desert north of Indio.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Police said they currently do not have further information at this time.

The Indio Police Department has an ongoing Homicide investigation in conjunction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau.

With this case, there are now six homicide investigations in Indio and 37 in the Coachella Valley this year.

The identity of the two bodies found in the burned vehicle are pending by the Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau.

If anyone has information about this case please call Detective Ryan Kitchens at (760) 391- 4181or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).