Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the subsequent weeks, detectives authored and executed numerous search warrants related to the investigation, police said.

The suspect, Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, was located and arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Riverside Place in Palm Springs.

Taylor was later booked into the Riverside County Jail in Banning. On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed charges of murder and enhancements related to the use of a firearm during a felony.

Taylor remains in custody at the Riverside County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

