Ex-CVUSD teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting young girl

A former Coachella Valley Unified School District teacher who repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl was convicted today of multiple felony charges.

A Riverside jury deliberated four days before finding 43-year-old Luis Alfonso Martinez of La Quinta guilty of two counts each of lewd acts on a minor and oral copulation of a child under 10 years old, as well as one count of committing multiple lewd acts on an underage victim. Jurors acquitted him of distributing explicit material to a minor.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jerry Yang scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 9 at the Riverside Hall of Justice and ordered Martinez held without bail at the nearby Robert Presley Jail. The defendant had been held in lieu of $1 million bail.

He was arrested in August 2021 following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation that spanned nearly a month. According to court records, it was initiated after the victim, identified in court documents only as "Jane Doe," contacted detectives in the wake of psychological counseling stemming from the sexual abuse, which occurred when the girl was between 5 and 9 years old, from October 2010 to October 2014.

The prosecution said Martinez routinely digitally penetrated the victim and fondled her, sometimes while laying in bed with her and her mother watching movies, or sitting with her on the living room couch of her mother's residence.

The mother, whose identity was not released, was not implicated in the assaults. She told investigators she was unaware of anything amiss. According to a trial brief filed by the prosecution, Martinez preyed

on the girl, molesting her after her mother fell asleep and the victim was trying to rest.

She did not relate any of the abuse to her mother at the time but did mention it to her sister, though in vague terms, the brief stated.

Prior to Martinez's arrest, detectives arranged a "pretext phone call" during which the victim contacted the defendant and confronted him about his encounters with her.

According to court papers, the then-educator did not admit or deny anything, remaining largely silent throughout the conversation.

The victim did not attend any of his classes at John Kelley Elementary School in Thermal, prosecutors said.



He had no documented prior felony convictions.