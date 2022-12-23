Skip to Content
today at 5:49 PM
Published 5:33 PM

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a suspected stolen vehicle.

After the vehicle crashed, a passenger ran away but was detained nearby. The driver remained in the vehicle and was also taken into custody.

Medical was called but there were no major injuries, authorities confirmed.

