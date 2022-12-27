Search continues for vehicle involved in deadly Christmas night crash on I-10 near SR-62

The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a tractor-trailer involved in a deadly rollover crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas night.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62.

A driver, identified as Everardo Calvillo Jr., 32, of Twentynine Palms was killed in the crash.

Montez said a tractor-trailer was being driven eastbound on Interstate 10 when the driver made an unsafe lane change into the path of a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry swerved out of the way, lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the south end of the road and overturned, according to Montez.

"It looks like it was a no-contact,'' Montez told City News Service. "They did not collide and the driver of the big rig fled the scene."

A year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and Calvillo were ejected from the vehicle, according to Montez.

The 15-year-old girl and the baby sustained minor injuries, Montez said. The 14-year-old girl sustained serious injuries.

A 35-year-old woman, the only passenger not ejected from the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, according to Montez. He said no one in the vehicle was properly restrained.

The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver's identity or the tractor-trailer is asked to call the CHP - San Gorgonio Pass office at (951) 769-2000 and direct to the investigating officer, Officer K. Campbell, or Officer J. Montez.

