Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in Jurupa Valley; Suspect dead after pursuit

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead, sources told KABC.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. during a traffic stop. KABC's Leticia Juarez reports law enforcement was pursuing a suspect on the WB 60.

#Breaking @Rso pursing suspect involved in deputy shooting. It appears the suspect vehicle lost a tire. #Pursuit pic.twitter.com/U5vtnROB5B — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) December 29, 2022

The pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 15 in the Norco area. The suspect was pronounced dead after shots were fired, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon.

An RSO deputy has been shot. Sheriff Bianco will be holding a press conference later this afternoon. https://t.co/mTf91qrCMo — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) December 29, 2022

Local police agencies sent out their condolences to the Sheriff's Department for their loss:

On behalf of everyone at the Cathedral City Police Department, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the loss of their deputy this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6ipRVHilcG — CathedralCity PD (@CathedralCityPD) December 30, 2022

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.