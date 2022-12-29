Skip to Content
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in Jurupa Valley; Suspect dead after pursuit

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead, sources told KABC.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. during a traffic stop. KABC's Leticia Juarez reports law enforcement was pursuing a suspect on the WB 60.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 15 in the Norco area. The suspect was pronounced dead after shots were fired, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon.

Local police agencies sent out their condolences to the Sheriff's Department for their loss:

