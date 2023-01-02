Banning police arrest school counselor accused of child sexual assault in the late ’90s

The Banning Police Department arrested a school counselor accused of sexually assaulting a student in the late '90s.

Ruben Rico Franco, 64, was arrested on Dec. 1 in San Diego, police said. He faces multiple sexual assault charges, including sexual intercourse with a child.

According to the department, police received a report from the victim on Feb 12, 2021, however, the sexual assault occurred, starting when the victim was 10 years old in 1995 and going until 1999.

Police said the suspect was a counselor at the victim's school at the time the crimes took place. There was no word on what school he worked at during this time period or if he continued to work in other schools since then.

Franco was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility, where he is being held on $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 6.

Anyone with additional information or inquires can contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.