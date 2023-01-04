Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man

A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today.

Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jorge Hernandez found there was sufficient evidence to bound both defendants over for trial on the murder count, and to hold Sandoval to answer on sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for the pair on Jan. 19.

Sandoval is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, and Garcia is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Ruben Garcia -- who is not related to the defendant -- was found dead on July 31, 2021, two days after he had been reported missing, according to sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez.

According to court papers, the victim was fatally shot with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

His body was found in an open desert area south of Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks that are located between Almond and Olive streets in Cabazon, the sergeant said.

Gilberto Garcia was arrested in Jurupa Valley on Aug. 18, 2021, and Sandoval was taken into custody eight days later -- both without incident.

Investigators were initially also searching for a third suspect, however, ultimately charges were never filed against him.

According to court records, Garcia has prior convictions for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Records show that Sandoval also has a DUI conviction, for which he was on probation at the time of the alleged deadly shooting.