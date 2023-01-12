Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree

A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of a male subject attempting to break into a home and shouting obscenities at the lone female occupant of the residence. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the suspect broke a window and was attempting to enter the home.

"The suspect pointed what deputies believed was a weapon at them, and deputies fired at the suspect," reads a news release by the agency.

The agency noted on Thursday that no firearms were located during a search of the location.

"It is believed the suspect was not armed," reads the agency's news release.

The suspect was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon.

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, the Department of Justice (DOJ) was contacted and is conducting the investigation.

