24-year-old, teen boy arrested for alleged armed robbery at Palm Springs gas station

A 15-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Palm Springs early Monday morning.

The robbery was reported just before 1:00 a.m. on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Road.

Witness told police that two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer.

"At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air" - psps wrote

The suspects fled the scene with a third person who was driving a vehicle. The vehicle was later located by Desert Hot Springs police. Officers stopped the vehicle but the three suspects fled on foot.

Two suspects, a 24-year-old probationer and a 15-year-old from Palm Desert, were arrested. Police said the teen was identified as the suspect who fired the gun. Officers said they found the firearm still in his possession.

The identity of the third outstanding suspect is currently under investigation, police said.

The 15-year-old was transported to Juvenile Hall. He faces the following felony charges:

29650 66100 1, PC; Minor Illegally Possess Live Ammunition;

29610(A) PC; Minor Possess Handgun,

25850(C)(6) PC; Carry Loaded Handgun;

182(A)(1) PC; Conspiracy to commit a Crime; and

211 PC; Robbery: Second Degree.

The 24-year-old was booked into Indio jail. He faces the following charges:

203.2 PC; Probation Violation,

21310 PC; Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger;

182(A)(1) PC; Conspiracy: Commit Crime;

211 PC; Robbery: Second Degree.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8121. Anonymous information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.