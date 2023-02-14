Minnesota resident suspected of shooting his wife’s friend in Joshua Tree

A man accused of shooting his wife's friend in Joshua Tree was arrested in Minnesota, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Minnesota resident, was wanted in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 11 on the 7000 block of Sierra Avenue.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., at around midnight, a woman called police to report her husband had shot her friend. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head but no one else was at the scene.

The man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment, there was no word on his condition.

Investigators learned that the suspect followed his wife from Minnesota as she met the victim in Joshua Tree. When the suspect found the two of them together, a confrontation occurred and he shot the victim. The suspect then forced his wife from the location at gunpoint, but she was able to escape and call 911, the agency confirmed.

Deputy Hospodar and Detective Ables from the Morongo Basin Station continued the investigation and learned the suspect had fled the state. They worked with federal authorities and learned that he was on a flight back to Minnesota.

Deputy Hospodar obtained an arrest warrant, and Detective Ables coordinated with federal and local law enforcement in St. Paul, Minnesota, to apprehend him when he landed. He was taken into custody without further incident at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

He will be extradited back to California on his warrant, the agency noted.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hospodar or Detective Ables at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station, at (760) 366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.