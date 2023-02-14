Suspect barricades himself inside room at Margaritaville in Palm Springs, part of resort temporarily evacuated

A barricaded suspect situation led to part of the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs being temporarily evacuated Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

The suspect and a woman had barricaded themselves inside one of the rooms, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Dept. The incident was handled by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team. The Palm Springs Police Dept. arrived at the scene to assist at around 3:00 p.m.

Araiza noted that the evacuation was called for as a precaution in case the situation went longer and it needed to become a gas scenario.

The Gang Impact Team is an allied agency with the Riverside County District Attorney's office. We've reached out to the DA's office for more information on this incident.

