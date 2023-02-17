Deputies investigate shooting in Coachella, no injuries reported
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting near some businesses in Coachella.
The shooting was reported at around 5:10 p.m. on the 49100 block of Highway 111.
Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Sheriff's Dept confirmed that residents reported shots heard and people running in the area.
Brito-Gonzalez said that deputies did locate shell casings around the area. No injuries have been reported.
The shooting did not happen at the nearby businesses and buildings, Brito-Gonzalez said.
