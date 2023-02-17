Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 6:14 PM
Published 6:12 PM

Deputies investigate shooting in Coachella, no injuries reported

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting near some businesses in Coachella.

The shooting was reported at around 5:10 p.m. on the 49100 block of Highway 111.

Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Sheriff's Dept confirmed that residents reported shots heard and people running in the area.

Brito-Gonzalez said that deputies did locate shell casings around the area. No injuries have been reported.

The shooting did not happen at the nearby businesses and buildings, Brito-Gonzalez said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content