Local high school football coach arrested in deadly DUI crash over the weekend

A Desert Sands Unified School District employee and high school football coach remains behind bars after being suspected of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash over the weekend.

Cameron Curtis, 31, was arrested at a little after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday following a crash on Calliandra Street, east of Alamo Drive.

The Desert Sands Unified School District confirmed that Curtis is an employee of the district. There was no further comment as the district awaits further information on the incident, a spokesperson said.

Curtis was a coach for the Palm Desert High School football team.

Deputies said that Curtis' vehicle struck a woman walking along Calliandra St. Investigators determined that Curtis was traveling eastbound on Calliandra St. at an unknown speed when his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

"Intoxication appears to have played a role in this collision," reads the agency's news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been officially identified.

Curtis faces a murder charge, the agency said. He has not been charged as of Monday but is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday. He remains in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Paige Broughton of the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.

