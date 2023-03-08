Police search for woman who fired a gun during attempted robbery at Palm Springs marijuana dispensary

Police are searching for a woman who witnesses said fired her gun during an attempted robbery of a marijuana dispensary in Palm Springs Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at just before 9:30 a.m. at One Plant Dispensary at 2739 N Palm Canyon Drive.

Police were called to respond to reports of shots fired inside the dispensary.

"Witnesses say a woman wearing a black mask walked in the store, armed with a gun. As the security guard approached the suspect, the suspect fired a round toward the ground, near the feet of the security guard," police wrote in a news release.

Police said the security guard was able to wrestle the gun away. The suspect then ran away before police arrived.

PSPD is now processing the gun, authorities said.

Police said the suspect is described as a black woman, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, in her mid-20’s, with red hair and a thin build.

She was last seen wearing blue latex gloves, a blue jacket, black pants, and tan high-top shoes. Witnesses say she also had a black backpack.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact the PSPD Investigations Division at 760-323-8121. Anonymous information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.