Crime
By
today at 4:50 PM
Published 4:48 PM

Stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on pursuit from Cathedral City to Bermuda Dunes

KESQ

A stolen vehicle suspect led deputies on a pursuit from Cathedral City to the Bermuda Dunes area Monday afternoon.

The pursuit started at around 3:30 p.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle reported stolen on Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

Authorities said the suspect led deputies in circles for a bit. The pursuit ended about half an hour later when deputies used a spike strip, which brought the vehicle to a stop on Country Club and Avenue 42, the agency noted.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

