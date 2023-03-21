Thermal man arrested after allegedly punching firefighter while they were putting out a fire

A Thermal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a firefighter are they were putting out a fire.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 53000 block of Fillmore Street just after 5:00 p.m. regarding an assault on a firefighter.

Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested a 74-year-old resident of Thermal for punching a firefighter in the face as he was extinguishing a fire from an illegal burn, the agency said.

The suspect was arrested for the battery and booked into the Indio Jail. He is being held on $5000 bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.