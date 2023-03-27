Five people arrested in connection with Indio shooting investigation

Indio police arrested five people, including three juveniles, Monday during an operation connected to a shooting investigation. Three other suspects remain outstanding.

Monday at around 7:00 a.m., police served search warrants at several residences in Indio, Thermal, Coachella and La Quinta. The warrants were related to a shooting that occurred on January 18 in the 43900 block of Tracy Circle.

"During the crime, over 90 rounds were fired from several firearms, including high-powered rifles," police said.

Authorities located a total of eight firearms and seized over 5,000 fentanyl pills during the service of the warrants.

A 19-year-old, an 18-year-old and three juveniles were arrested and face attempted murder charges. Two other subjects were arrested for weapons violations, police said.

Police said three suspects remain outstanding and have been identified as Noe Montes, 23, Jonathan Peter Garcia, 19, and Jose David Baltierra, 18.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, contact the Indio Police Department's Detective Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).