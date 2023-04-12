Felon pleads guilty in Thermal carjacking, sentenced to 5 years

A 45-year-old felon who stole a vehicle from a motorist at gunpoint in Thermal pleaded guilty today to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison.

David Luis Baker of La Quinta pleaded guilty Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count each of carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery, according to court records. He additionally admitted to sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm.

He was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison, according to Riverside County District Attorney's Office director of communications Amy McKenzie.

Co-defendant Jose Luis Martinez, 29, pleaded guilty Jan. 28, 2022, to one felony carjacking charge and had his sentence-enhancing allegations stricken. He was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison.

The two perpetrated a carjacking at 66250 Martinez Road near Thermal on Dec. 9, 2020, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Matos said the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team and the Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant in the 46000 block of Dune Palms two days later and at the conclusion of the search, documented gang members Baker and Martinez were taken into custody.

Baker has prior convictions in Riverside County including assault with a gun and willful child cruelty. Martinez's convictions include burglary and battery causing serious bodily injury.