LA rapper convicted on gun charges in Riverside County killed in Soledad State Prison

A 22-year-old felon convicted in Riverside County was killed at Soledad State Prison in Salinas, state officials said today.

Jaime Brugada was fatally assaulted sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday at the medium-security all-male facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The agency said in a statement that Brugada was missed during a head count of his housing unit, at which point a search was initiated, leading to his discovery "in the shower area with injuries consistent with a homicide."

"Staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and summoned emergency services to transport Brugada to an on-site medical facility for treatment,'' the CDCR stated.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

An investigation was immediately started by correctional personnel, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office and the Monterey County Coroner's Office.

"The coroner will determine Brugada's official cause of death,'' the CDCR said.

Officials said the convict was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for being a two-strike felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brugada was an up-and-coming Mexican American rapper in the LA area known as MoneySign Suede.

Soledad houses roughly 4,000 inmates and is staffed by 1,189 correctional personnel.