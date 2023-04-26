Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
Updated
today at 4:53 PM
Published 4:50 PM

LA rapper convicted on gun charges in Riverside County killed in Soledad State Prison

Jaime Brugada
CDPR
Jaime Brugada

A 22-year-old felon convicted in Riverside County was killed at Soledad State Prison in Salinas, state officials said today.   

Jaime Brugada was fatally assaulted sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday at the medium-security all-male facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The agency said in a statement that Brugada was missed during a head count of his housing unit, at which point a search was initiated, leading to his discovery "in the shower area with injuries consistent with a homicide."  

"Staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and summoned emergency services to transport Brugada to an on-site medical facility for treatment,'' the CDCR stated.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.   

An investigation was immediately started by correctional personnel, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office and the Monterey County Coroner's Office.

"The coroner will determine Brugada's official cause of death,'' the CDCR said.

Officials said the convict was serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for being a two-strike felon in possession of a firearm.   

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brugada was an up-and-coming Mexican American rapper in the LA area known as MoneySign Suede.

Soledad houses roughly 4,000 inmates and is staffed by 1,189 correctional personnel.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content