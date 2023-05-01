Sunline bus driver stabbed by passenger after smoking dispute in Cathedral City

A Sunline bus driver was hospitalized after being stabbed by a passenger after a dispute over smoking Sunday afternoon in Cathedral City, officials confirmed.

The stabbing happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a bus stop on B Street and W Buddy Rogers Avenue, according to Bryan Valenzuela, Deputy Chief Safety Officer for the Sunline Transit Agency.

Valenzuela said there was an altercation between the driver and the passenger just prior to the stabbing.

Police said the bus was traveling from Palm Springs to Palm Desert. During the trip, the driver noticed a young male passenger smoking something near the rear of the bus.

The driver announced over the PA system for the male to stop, but the male refused. At the next scheduled stop in Cathedral City (B Street transfer area), the driver requested the assistance of another driver to help with having the male exit the bus.

With the help of a second driver, they were able to get the male to exit.

"Once outside a of the bus, a physical altercation between one of the drivers and the male ensued. During the altercation, the male retrieved a knife from his rear pocket and stabbed the driver in the left torso," reads a news release by the Cathedral City Police Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital, Valenzuela said. Police confirmed the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Valenzuela confirmed that the passenger fled the scene. Police confirmed that officers identified the suspect as a local unhoused male and are actively searching for him.

The Cathedral City Police Department is handling the investigation. Sunline is fully cooperating with the investigation, Valenzuela noted

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

